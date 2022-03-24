PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team is moving on to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs after defeating PSJA Memorial 4-1 in the bi-district round.

Julian Gallegos scored the first two goals of the game as Porter opened up a 3-0 lead at half.

Porter will face Victoria East or Roma in the area round.

Boys Scores

5A

Porter def. PSJA Memorial, 4-1

6A

Juarez-Lincoln def. Los Fresnos, 2-0

Girls Scores

4A

Hidalgo def. Rio Hondo, 4-0

5A

Vela def. Harlingen South, 1-0

Rowe def. Brownsville Veterans, 3-1

6A

Juarez-Lincoln def. Hanna, 5-0