PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team is moving on to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs after defeating PSJA Memorial 4-1 in the bi-district round.
Julian Gallegos scored the first two goals of the game as Porter opened up a 3-0 lead at half.
Porter will face Victoria East or Roma in the area round.
Boys Scores
5A
Porter def. PSJA Memorial, 4-1
6A
Juarez-Lincoln def. Los Fresnos, 2-0
Girls Scores
4A
Hidalgo def. Rio Hondo, 4-0
5A
Vela def. Harlingen South, 1-0
Rowe def. Brownsville Veterans, 3-1
6A
Juarez-Lincoln def. Hanna, 5-0