EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team defeated Palmview, 2-0, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal at Edcouch-Elsa High School.
Martin Gonzalez scored Porter’s first goal with a header off a corner kick early in the first half.
Julian Gallegos increased the Cowboys’ lead with a left-footed curling effort from the edge of the penalty box.
Boys Regional Quarterfinal Scores
5A
Porter 2, Palmview 0
Sharyland 3, Corpus Christi Veterans 2
Girls Regional Quarterfinal Scores
5A
McAllen 4, Victoria West 1
San Antonio Brennan 6, Vela 0
4A
Calallen 11, Hidalgo 0