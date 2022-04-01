EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team defeated Palmview, 2-0, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

Martin Gonzalez scored Porter’s first goal with a header off a corner kick early in the first half.

Julian Gallegos increased the Cowboys’ lead with a left-footed curling effort from the edge of the penalty box.

Boys Regional Quarterfinal Scores

5A

Porter 2, Palmview 0

Sharyland 3, Corpus Christi Veterans 2

Girls Regional Quarterfinal Scores

5A

McAllen 4, Victoria West 1

San Antonio Brennan 6, Vela 0

4A

Calallen 11, Hidalgo 0