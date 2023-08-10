HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter football team had a tremendous start to the 2022 season.

The Cowboys won their first four games. They lost their last six.

“We want to finish what we started last year,” said senior running back Angel Giron.

The Cowboys will have to adjust to life without key players from last year’s team who graduated, such as Gunnar Williams.

“We have a great offensive line that’s going to lead the way,” Giron said. “We have some tricks up our sleeves, too.”

Last year’s realignment put the Cowboys in District 15-5A Division II, which includes a pair of Coastal Bend teams, Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.

The Cowboys gave up more than 50 points in three of their five district matchups.

“Some goals we’re gonna work on is to get the defense a little stronger and more pressure on offense,” said senior defensive back Eduardo Poy.

Porter’s season kicks off on Aug. 24 against Grulla.