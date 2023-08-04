PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Port Isabel football team is coming off a district title winning season.

Head coach Tony Villareal’s team brings back numerous starters from last year’s squad which went 9-3.

“Some top-notch seniors,” Villareal said. “Some will be all-state or all-district for sure. Bulk of the team will be juniors. Last year we won nine games with them as sophomores. Think we’re in good shape right now.”

Some of the standouts coming back include running backs Tristan Garcia, Andrew LeBlanc and Evan Galvan.

The Tarpons lost in the second round of the playoffs last year.

“Goal is to get past second round,” said lineman Enrique Vasquez. “Get to fourth or fifth round.”

The Tarpons begin their season on the road at Lyford on Aug. 24.