MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PONY International World Series brought softball players from across the globe to the Rio Grande Valley.

The four day tournament includes softball clubs from China, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and the U.S.

The tournament takes place at the McAllen Youth Softball Complex.

Here are some of the scores from day three of the tounrnament:

Colt 16u Palomino 18u:

Texas Thunderstix – 4, Lady Gators – 3

Kino (Mexico) 0, RGV Pride – 5

The tournament ends on Sunday, July 23.