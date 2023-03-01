MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pioneer High School track and field standout Evan Thompson is taking his talents to the Division I level.

The Diamondback thrower, who excels in the shot put throw, signed his letter of intent to compete at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Thompson, who won a bronze medal at the UIL state meet as a junior, says reaching the podium made him realize he could compete at a higher level.

“That kind of flipped a switch and I thought I could succeed at the next level,” Thompson said.

The Pioneer standout says he’s looking forward to throwing at Incarnate Word, which competes in the Southland Conference.

“The coach believes in me and I believe in the coach,” Thompson said. “They have a good program. They just won conference indoors back-to-back.”

Before he takes off for college, Thompson is aiming to return to the state meet and claim a gold medal.