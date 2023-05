MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pioneer’s 7-run second inning lifted the Diamondbacks over Lopez in bi-district play.

Pioneer beat Lopez in game three of the series 11-1 in five innings to advance to the Region IV-5A Area-round. They will face Corpus Christi Veterans.

Game one set for 6:30 p.m. on May 4, at Pioneer High School.

Games two and/or three will be on May 6, at Cabannis Field in Corpus Christi.