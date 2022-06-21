MISSION, Texas — The boys and girls of Pioneer Trap and Skeet see themselves as one big family, who all share the same passion.

That passion is shotgun sports.

“I mean, it’s like another family to me,” said Jaeden Saavedra, club president of Pioneer Trap and Skeet. “It’s just a home away from home, and I like to call these guys my brothers and the girls my sisters. We always look out for each other.”

Pioneer Trap and Skeet is not your traditional sport. The club teaches students the art of shotgun sports. The two that the club primarily focuses on consists of trap and skeet shooting, and members of the club have their own unique definitions of them.

“The objective is to hit a clay target when it comes out,” said Rafael Garza, member of Pioneer Trap and Skeet.

“You get a shotgun with shotgun shells, load it in, and shoot at clay going 50 miles per hour,” said Rene Montoya, member of Pioneer Trap and Skeet.

As the bond of the club members have grown, their results also show their hardwork and dedication to the craft.

Pioneer Trap and Skeet competed at State. The team took first in the skeet portion and second in trap. Pioneer also qualified to compete at the national level. 10 of the 15 members will compete at the national level in Mason, Michigan, July 6-11.

“Over 3,000 students or young athletes shooting trap come from all over the country to compete,” said Aaron Alvarado, sponsor of Pioneer Trap and Skeet.

The team has been awarded and recognized in the events they have competed it, but for them, it’s not about that. It’s about the fun they have with each other and the comradery shared with other programs.

“Sometimes when we’re at sporting clay events, people I’ve never met will shoot with me and give me tips and tricks on technique,” said Montoya. “We just bond and have new friendships, and that’s the most important thing about this sport.”

“For me, it’s being able to shoot with my brother,” said Garza. “My brother is in the club also, so especially for my parents, them watching us shoot together and us having fun shooting together is really meaningful.”

Members of the club who are graduating or already graduated will continue at the next level at UTRGV.

One thing stays the same though as they move on — each one’s passion for shotgun sports.