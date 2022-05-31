MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pioneer baseball is the only baseball team from the Rio Grande Valley still playing in the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks will face Georgetown in the fifth round.

“It says Pioneer on front of jersey but it’s about all the community, all the 956,” said Pioneer baseball coach Shawn Moes. “I’m getting a lot of texts, I’m sure the kids are getting a lot of texts from outside Pioneer and it means a lot.”

Senior shortstop Juan Rivera says he and his teammates take pride in being able to represent the Valley.

“We know here in the Valley baseball is a big sport,” said Rivera. “We just want to go out there and represent, not just South Texas but all of Texas, that Valley baseball is the real deal.”