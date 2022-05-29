CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pioneer baseball team is advancing to the fifth round of the playoffs after beating Buda Johnson 5-4 in game three of their Region IV-5A semifinal.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

“We came out and started hot and they came back and punched us again,” said Pioneer baseball coach Shawn Moes. “Our kids didn’t give up. They stayed with the approach we’ve worked on. Couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”

Pioneer will face Georgetown in the Region IV-5A final.