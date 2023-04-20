EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV graduate student Brandon Pimentel is making the most of his time with the Vaqueros.

The El Paso native recently hit his tenth home run of the year.

The home run makes Pimentel the only player in program history with at least 10 homers in multiple seasons.

“This school has a big history, especially going back to Pan American and now UTRGV,” said the first baseman/outfielder. “Feels good to have that record and feel blessed.”

UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock is impressed by the former Mississippi State player’s mentality.

“If he has a bit of an up or down, he just acts the same and goes about his process,” Matlock said. His professionalism is what separates him from a lot of guys.”

The El Paso native leads the Vaqueros in a handful of offensive categories, including home runs.

Pimentel, who has 22 career home runs as a Vaquero, is six homers away from setting the all-time program record.

Kind of eager to break it,” Pimentel said. “You don’t want to think about it but you think about it. Just let it happen and go out there put best swings.”

Playing in his final year of college baseball, Pimentel is eyeing a future on the professional level.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little,” Pimentel said. “Just want to grab it and take it.”

The Vaqueros are set to host a three-game series against Abilene Christian. The series gets underway on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.