AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito softball team’s season came to an end in the 6A state semifinals in Austin.

Pearland edged San Benito, 3-2, to earn a spot in the championship game.

San Benito opened the scoring in the first inning. The Oilers took the lead with a 3-run third inning. The Greyhounds pulled within one run in the fourth inning to make it a 3-2 game.

The Greyhounds only gave up one hit in the game.

San Benito reached the state tournament for the third time in school history.