MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Veterans football team is rebuilding after last year’s team went 8-4.

“We lost our starting backfield, we lost our starting receiving corps,” said head coach David Gilpin. “We bring back some experience on the offensive line. We lost a lot of what was statistically our best ever defense.”

In spite of the high turnover, the Patriots are confident they can have a successful season.

Senior linebacker Luis De Hoyos says the new players stepping into starting roles are fitting in.

“They’re looking good, no drop off at all,” De Hoyos said.”

Senior receiver Enrique Ordaz has been satisfied with the drive the younger players have shown.

“These guys will do everything they can do get everything right, fix their mistakes and learn,” Ordaz said.

Junior Vince Abrego, who was a starting receiver last year, is taking over at as starting quarterback.

“Vince is going to be right there following a long lineage of quarterbacks,” Gilpin said. “We’re excited about him.”

The Patriots shared the District 16-5A, Division II title with Sharyland and Mercedes last year.

They’re hungry for an outright title this year.

“We weren’t happy with that,” De Hoyos said. “Trying to take district all by ourselves this year.”

The Patriots’ first game is on Friday Aug. 26 against rival Mission.

The Eagles have won four-straight games in the Battle of Conway.

Mission won last year’s game 13-12.

“As soon as the season ended, that’s what Coach Gilpin started talking about,” De Hoyos said. “We got to beat Mission and finish the job.”