MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palmview baseball team will play in the 5A regional semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Lobos swept Vela, 2-0, to reach reach the fourth round.

“A lot of us known each other since we were small,” said Palmview pitcher Herminio Gonzalez. “Goal was always to win district and advance far in playoffs. Leave a legacy for future players of Palmview.”

The Lobos thought last year would be the year they would make a deep postseason run. In 2022, Palmview only lost one regular season but the Lobos were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Corpus Christi Carroll.

“We lost what, eight or nine games and we’re in fourth round,” said Palmview baseball coach Rick Garcia. “Compared to that one loss last year we lost in first round. I guess, it is important to lose a couple games to keep team humble and hungry to want to win the bigger games.”

The Lobos have stepped up this postseason, coming from behind to beat Pioneer, 3-2, in the third game of their area round series.

Palmview will face Leander Rouse in the regional semifinals.

The best-of-three series gets underway on Thursday night at Jourdanton High School.