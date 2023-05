MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palmview baseball team beat Mission Veterans, 3-2, in game three of their area round playoff series.

The Lobos’ win earns them a spot in the 5A regional quarterfinals, where they will face Vela.

In addition to Palmview and Vela, PSJA (6A) and Rio Hondo (3A) will also represent the Rio Grande Valley in the third round of the playoffs.