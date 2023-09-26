BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pace football team is heading in the right direction after on 0-2 start to the season.

The Vikings have won two of their last three games, including their District 16-5A Division I opener against Donna North.

Pace beat Donna North, 26-14.

The Vikings have found their footing on the field despite losing starting quarterback Issac Solis to injury.

Junior wide receiver Angel Galvan has replaced Solis under center.

Pace’s next contest will be a tough game against Harlingen South on Friday night at Sam’s Stadium.

“We want to control the clock and the line of scrimmage,” said Pace head coach Danny Pardo. “You know, we want to be able to control the clock, dictate what we want to do. You know, make the game as fast as we can because again, our numbers are not high, so a lot of our kids are going both ways, so we figure that if we can control the clock and the pace of the game, then it’ll be better for us.”

Friday’s game is scheduled to kick-off 7:30 p.m.

The matchup between the Vikings and Hawks is our game of the week.

We will broadcast from Sam’s Stadium leading up to kick-off, which is scheduled for 7:30.