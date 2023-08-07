HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pace football team is anxious to get back to the postseason.

The Vikings have missed out on the postseason the last two years.

“We missed it by one game last year,” said senior linebacker Ozvaldo Alvear. “Been working hard to get into it. We were known to get into playoffs. We fell off a bit, but we’re working way too hard to not get into that playoff spot.”

The Vikings finished fifth in District 16-5A Division I last year. Donna, which beat Pace last year, 28-7, claimed the final playoff spot in the district.

Pace returns three starters on on the offensive side, including senior running back Valient Rodriguez.

“Offensive line is getting bigger,” said Rodriguez.

Sophomore Isaac Solis is set to become the team’s starting quarterback.

Rodriguez says having the sophomore under center can open the playbook for the Vikings.

“We used to do a lot of running, but I think our passing yards will be good this year,” Rodriguez said.

The Vikings will kick-off their season on Aug. 25 at Sharyland.