HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games played on Nov. 29.
Boys
Laredo Alexander 61, Weslaco 37 (F)
Mercedes 69, McAllen 58 (F)
Girls
Vela 71, Laredo Alexander 50 (F)
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted:
Updated:
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games played on Nov. 29.
Boys
Laredo Alexander 61, Weslaco 37 (F)
Mercedes 69, McAllen 58 (F)
Girls
Vela 71, Laredo Alexander 50 (F)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now