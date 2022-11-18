HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18.
Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs.
Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San Benito and Brownsville Veterans won their area round games on Thursday night.
Weslaco will face San Antonio Harlan in the area round on Saturday in Corpus Christi.
Final scores:
6A DII
Harlingen 39, SA Warren 21
5A DI
PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14
CC Veterans 14, Vela 7
McAllen 21, SA Southside 0
5A DII
SA Veterans 35, Sharyland 23
Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14
4A DII
Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21