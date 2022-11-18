HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18.

Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San Benito and Brownsville Veterans won their area round games on Thursday night.

Weslaco will face San Antonio Harlan in the area round on Saturday in Corpus Christi.

Final scores:

6A DII

Harlingen 39, SA Warren 21

5A DI

PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14

CC Veterans 14, Vela 7

McAllen 21, SA Southside 0

5A DII

SA Veterans 35, Sharyland 23

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

4A DII

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21