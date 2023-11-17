HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans will meet in the third round of the playoffs after securing wins in the area round.
The Raiders hammered Victoria East, 42-7.
The Chargers edged Corpus Christi Veterans, 17-7.
Highlights and scores in video above.
Area round final scores
6A
SA Harlan 48, Harlingen 0 (F)
SA Brennan 36, PSJA 14 (F)
5A
PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7 (F)
Brownsville Veterans 17, CC Veterans 7 (F)
CC Miller 49, Vela 28 (F)
SA Pieper 38, Mission Veterans 6 (F)
Liberty Hill 62, Pioneer 35 (F)
4A
Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13(F)
2A
Weimar 28, La Villa 6 (F)
Saturday games
6A
Weslaco vs. SA Jay, 1:00 p.m.
San Benito vs. Laredo United, 1:00 pm.
5A
Harlingen South vs. Victoria West, 1:00 p.m.