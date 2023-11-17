HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans will meet in the third round of the playoffs after securing wins in the area round.

The Raiders hammered Victoria East, 42-7.

The Chargers edged Corpus Christi Veterans, 17-7.

Highlights and scores in video above.

Area round final scores

6A

SA Harlan 48, Harlingen 0 (F)

SA Brennan 36, PSJA 14 (F)

5A

PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7 (F)

Brownsville Veterans 17, CC Veterans 7 (F)

CC Miller 49, Vela 28 (F)

SA Pieper 38, Mission Veterans 6 (F)

Liberty Hill 62, Pioneer 35 (F)

4A

Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13(F)

2A

Weimar 28, La Villa 6 (F)

Saturday games

6A

Weslaco vs. SA Jay, 1:00 p.m.

San Benito vs. Laredo United, 1:00 pm.

5A

Harlingen South vs. Victoria West, 1:00 p.m.