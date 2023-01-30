LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos softball team has a new head coach this year, but expectations remain high.

“That’s kind been the bar that’s been set for us,” said first-year head coach Matt Molina. “Lost a lot of pieces but we know we have capability to compete.”

Molina was an assistant coach on last year’s team.

The Falcons bring back five starters from a team that finished second in District 32-6A in 2022.

“Expecting a lot this year,” said senior pitcher Katelynn Perez. “Really working together as a team and trying to win district this year.”

The Falcons reached the fourth round of the playoffs in 2021. Last year, the lost in the second round against eventual 6A state champion San Antonio O’Connor, 11-8.

“Especially for us seniors, more excited than we have been before knowing it’s our last year,” said senior shortstop Teresa Villa. “We’re glad to be returning some starters.”

“We’re experienced, we’re trying to help them (younger players) out,” said senior third baseman Tania Rodriguez. “We’re teaching them the main qualities of what Falcon softball is.”

Los Fresnos will begin regular season play with a non-district matchup against Lyford on February 14.