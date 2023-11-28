EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV broke ground on the future home of the university’s football team, the Vaqueros Performance Center.

The 45,000 square foot facility will be built near UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

“It’s been a big draw,” said UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush. “It’s been huge. Been what’s gotten us quality of student-athletes that have kind of committed already.”

Bush says football players will spend a lot of time at the facility.

“They’re able to see the renderings and see it’s a first-class facility,” Bush said. “Again, that’s their daily life. Games and stadiums, that’s five or six days out of the year. The other 360 are spent in this facility.”

In addition to the football team, other UTRGV athletic teams will also get to use the facility.

“That’s one thing we can’t celebrate enough,” said UTRGV Director of Athletics, Chasse Conque. “Not only will it be primary home for our football program, but all of our programs. All eighteen of our programs will have some access to some of the state-of-the-art facilities that are going to be inside this building.”

The construction of the facility is set to be complete by the fall of 2025.

Additionally, two football fields near the facility will be complete by the summer of 2024.

The football team will begin practicing in the fall of 2024.

UTRGV football’s inaugural season gets underway in the fall of 2025.