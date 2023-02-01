HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Valley athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.

Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Treviño signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville. Treviño is going to Kingsville on a full-ride scholarship.

“Been a goal for my whole life, coming out here and playing football, said the Mercedes star football player. “Big step in my life.”

Fellow football standout Bryan Chavez is headed to the Eastern New Mexico University. The Brownsville Veterans fullback is joining his former head coach, Kelley Lee, at ENMU.

“I know it’s a different level,” Chavez said. “Super excited to put some work on and see what I can do for that team.”

Harlingen girls soccer standout Maya Quiñones signed with Lubbock Christian University. She caught the LCU coaching staff’s attention while playing club soccer in Arizona.

“Really excited to rep the Valley and my family,” Quiñones said. “Show what the Valley has to offer in Lubbock.”