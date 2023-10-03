MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial football team’s rushing attack is presenting opposing teams a stiff challenge.

Mustang running backs Sebastian Aleman and JP Garza have combined to run for more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.

McAllen Memorial head coach Moses Patterson says they’ll look to use the ground attack heavily in their upcoming District 15-5A Division I encounter against Rowe.

“The whole name of the game is do what we typically do,” Patterson said. “Keep our offense on field as long as we can. Have long substantial drives that eat away at clock and play some great defense.”

Last year’s game between the Mustangs and Warriors was a high-scoring game which Rowe won 41-37.

“We’re remembering last year, it was a bitter loss,” said Garza. “We still have that taste in our mouth and we’re trying to get payback.”

“We’ve been looking forward to it all week,” added junior linebacker Nicholas Lara. “Last week, we kept talking about it how we want to beat them and put a lot of points on the scoreboard and just get our revenge from last year losing that game.”

Friday’s game is our game of the week.

We’ll broadcast live from McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium leading up to kick-off.