MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monte Alto High School looks to snap their ten game winless drought this upcoming season.

The Blue Devils finished last season 0-10, and the team also went under a coaching change after week one.

Eugene Garza is now the man at the helm for the Blue Devils. Garza has now had a full offseason to instill his expectations and standards for the upcoming season on his team.

“We have to change the culture here,” said Garza. “We have to come up with a tradition, but our kids are working, so that’s all I can say. As long as they’re working, we’re good.”

Garza has made intensity and aggression two main areas of focus for his team this upcoming season. Since his return to coaching, the senior class has bought into his philosophies and led their team by example.

“Competitiveness. Just go out there, and don’t worry about who’s in front of you, and just go play ball,” said Noah San Miguel, Senior quarterback and cornerback.

“Getting more physical and aggressive in practices, and we’ve been trying. He gets the best out of us, the aggression out of us,” said Edrwin Guajardo, Senior linebacker and tight end.

Monte Alto kicks off their season on the road against Premont on Aug. 26.