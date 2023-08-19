MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Eagles are determined to get back to the playoffs after just missing out on a spot last year.

“Win a district title and go deep in the playoffs,” said junior quarterback Diego Salinas of the team’s goals.

La Joya beat Mission in last year’s regular season finale to deny the Eagles of a spot in the postseason. The Eagles finished the season with a 2-8 record.

Salinas hopes the Eagles’ aerial attack can soar this year.

“Three-thousand passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns,” said the junior of what he’d like accomplish.

More than a handful of starters are coming back on either side of the ball for the Eagles.

Another key player hoping to break out is senior linebacker Jesus Vera.

“Defense has a lot of players coming back bigger, faster and stronger,” Vera said. “Coming off an injury last year, I really didn’t play much. Think I can have impact this year.”

The Eagles kick-off their season on Aug. 25 in the Battle of Conway rivalry game against Mission Veterans.