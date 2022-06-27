MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Miguel Del Angel Jr. shot a 73 in the final round to win the 20th Texas Regional Bank McAllen Amateur Golf Championship.

Del Angel Jr. entered this afternoon three strokes back of the lead after posting a score of 74 yesterday afternoon. The leader entering today, Rene Lopez II, finished in fifth after he shot a score of 81.

The back-to-back champion, Luke Antonelli, had his work cut out for him entering today. Antonelli was seven strokes back of the lead and made a valiant effort. Antonelli shot a round-best score of 69, but he fell short, just one stroke behind Del Angel Jr.

McLean Beckwith and Joe Zamora wrapped up the top five places. Beckwith shot a score of 71, earning him third place. Zamora shot a score of 74 this afternoon, putting him in fourth place.