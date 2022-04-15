KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Salinas is accomplishing one of his career goals by working as a head coach on the collegiate level.

“I always prepared and worked like a head coach in college.” Salinas said. “Never knew that opportunity would come. Fortunately for me it did, and it was at Kingsville.”

Before taking over as Texas A&M-Kingsville’s head coach in late 2019, Salinas had been a head coach on high school level at Vela and Weslaco.

Texas A&M-Kingsville holds a special place in the 1995 Edinburg High School graduate’s heart.

“For me, Kingsville meant a great deal for me when I was a player and student,” Salinas said. “I came back as an assistant coach. I had been here two times. I’m back for a third time as a head football coach.”

His first stop in Kingsville was as a quarterback in the 1990s.

“My story is one of staying with it,” the Javelinas head coach said. “I was a walk-on here who earned a scholarship and was fortunate to become a team captain.”

Javelina football has done well historically, producing numerous NFL players and winning seven national titles.

The school’s last winning season was in 2016.

In 2021, Salinas’ first regular season season, the Javelinas posted a 5-5 record.



“We’re on the right trajectory and we have to continue to insert the right guys in our program,” Salinas said. “We need to continue to progress. I feel optimistic of where we are with our players.”

The Javelinas will play their spring game on Saturday, April 23.