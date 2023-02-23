MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes wide receiver Xavier Sanchez signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Sul Ross State University.

“What I like about the program is that the teammates have a bond with each other, like a family,” Sanchez said.

The receiver plans on showcasing his speed with the Lobos’ football team.

“The plays I can make in the open field,” Sanchez said. “Give me the ball and see what I can do.”

Sanchez is excited about the program’s direction. Sul Ross is in the process of moving up from the NCAA Division III level, to Division II.

“They’re growing,” Sanchez said. “This would be a great place to go to and grow with them.”