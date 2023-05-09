MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes softball team put on an impressive performance to keep it’s season alive.

The Tigers routed Gregory-Portland last Saturday, 23-1, in the third and decisive game of their area round series. Mercedes lost the second game of the series on the same day, 3-1.

“I think it was just knowing coming back into game three knowing we wanted redemption,” said Mercedes senior pitcher/shortstop Zelinda Camacho. “Knowing how badly we wanted to move on.”

The victory sets up a one-game playoff against Corpus Christi Carroll in the regional quarterfinals.

“We know what we have to do now and how to pick ourselves up,” said Mercedes junior centerfielder Mishale De La Torre. “I think we’ll go into that game very confident.

“I know our defense was on in last round,” added senior pitcher/shortstop Klarissa Rizo. “We’re just looking to keep it going this round, as well as our bats.”

Mercedes and Carroll will play on Friday night in Alice.