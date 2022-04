WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes softball team beat District 32-5A foe Weslaco East 12-5.

Both teams headed into the game with 10-1 records in district play.

One of the highlights of the game was a 3-run home-run by Weslaco East pitcher Melissa Cabrera in the 2nd inning which cut Mercedes’ lead to 5-4.

The Tigers’ win gives Mercedes sole possession of first place in District 32-5A.