MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes powerlifter Roan Galvan signed a letter of intent to join the powerlifting team at the University of Texas at Austin.

Galvan earned a second-place finish at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA) Division One State Meet in March.

Galvan, who also played football for the Tigers, lifted a total of 1,680 pounds, including a 705-pound squat.

The powerlifter also takes his education seriously.

Galvan will graduate as the salutatorian of his class at Mercedes High School.

“Thanks to my parents and family for keeping me with my grades,” said Galvan. “My teachers, many great teachers. Mrs. Rincon, she really helped me. She’s a math teacher.”

Galvan takes great pride in being able to represent Mercedes in Austin.

“I want people to know where Mercedes is and know there are true athletes here,” the Mercedes powerlifter said. “We can compete with the big guys too.”

Galvan will attend the Red McCombs School of Business at UT.

His long-term goal is to one day represent athletes as a sports agent.