MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes basketball standout David Clower signed his letter of intent to play at Dallas College North Lake.

Clower says the attention he received from the junior college’s head coach influenced his decision to sign with the Blazers.

“Obviously, for me not to be his player and checking on me, it means a lot,” Clower said.

The combo guard scored more than 1,000 points during his high school career.

On the collegiate level he wants to lead by example, whether it be with or without the ball in his hands.

“Gonna be a hard worker,” Clower said. “Make sure every player on the team gets better when I’m on the court. Be a true point guard out there and a defensive anchor, too.”