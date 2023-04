MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes soccer standout Claireddy Martinez will continue her playing career at Texas Southmost College.

TSC will field men’s and women’s soccer teams in the fall.

Martinez says having a chance to be a part of the women’s team influenced her decision to sign with the junior college.

“It was like the new program and it was the first sport,” Martinez said. “So, all eyes on soccer and that’s what I wanted, all eyes on me.”