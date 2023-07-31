MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes football team kicked off the new football season with an early morning football practice.

“Overall as a team, we’ve got some guys that will fill some spots,” said head coach Roger Adame. “Offensive line we got a few guys. Got some core area guys that can provide some leadership.”

Some of the key players returning include running back Ethan Anciso and linebacker Gael Rivas.

One of the players they’ll seek leadership from is starting quarterback Sebastian Villarreal.

It will be the senior’s second season as starting quarterback.

“I feel like I have more confidence coming into this year,” Villarreal said.

Last year, the Tigers ended up in third place in District 15-5A Division II.

Mercedes made it to the area round of the playoffs. Liberty Hill beat Mercedes, 63-14.

One of Mercedes’ biggest challenges this season will be replacing athlete Tyrell Treviño.

Treviño, who will play collegiately at Texas A&M-Kingsville, was a threat running and catching the ball.

The Tigers think receiver/defensive back Ram Ayala can help fill the void.

“Receiver to look out for this year is Ram Ayala,” Villarreal said. “He’s pretty good at receiver.”

The Tigers will begin the season on Aug. 25 when they host Weslaco.