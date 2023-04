MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial track and field standout Alicia Ziegler is taking her talents to the Division I level.

Ziegler signed her letter of intent with the University of the Incarnate Word.

“It’s definitely going to be challenging,” Ziegler said. “I’m having a lot of competition but I know that at Incarnate Word they’ll push me to become a lot better.”