MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial wrestling team produces talented wrestlers on a yearly basis.

At least one Mustang has qualified for the UIL State Tournament in 14 of head coach Eddie Gonzalez’s 15 years leading the team.

Three Mustangs are heading to the tournament this year. They’re going as regional champions.

“It’s amazing,” said junior Serenity De La Garza. “We’re working hard together on the mat and pushing each other.”

“When they’re here it’s just quality work,” Gonzalez said. “They’re just working and working.”

De La Garza, who wrestles in the 138-pound weight class, is a three-time regional champion.

She placed seventh at the state tournament her freshman year. In 2021, she won a bronze medal. She’s heading to this year’s tournament with a 27-0 record.

“I’m a little nervous about it,” De La Garza said. “I’m going to keep working hard so I don’t lose. I can go out and try my best. The goal is to get number one.”

“She’s very low key,” Gonzalez said. “She just tries to do what she needs to do. So, it’s easy to keep her focused.”

Serenity’s twin sister, Eternity, is motivated by the three-time regional champion’s accomplishments. Eternity, who is 28-1 this season, won a regional championship for the first time.

“She inspires me,” said Eternity, who wrestles in the 165-pound weight class. “To win regionals, it felt like a lot on me because I knew she was going to win it and if I didn’t win it, I was going to freak out.”

Senior Maya Marroquin, who wrestles in the 148-pound weight class, also won a regional championship for the first time.

Marroquin, who has a 25-2 record, has come a long way since her freshman year.

“My freshman year I didn’t think I’d be here,” Marroquin said. “I’m a different wrestler now. My freshman year I was very scared (and) hesitant to wrestle.”

No matter what happens at state, Gonzalez is proud of what the trio has accomplished.

“This group is very special, they had three regional champions,” Gonzalez said. “It doesn’t happen very often.”

“Having my close friend and my sister go is good,” Serenity said. “It’s going to be fun. I hope we can do great things over there.”

The state tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 18 at the Berry Center in Cypress.