MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial girls soccer team is a squad with a bright future.

The Mustangs only have four seniors on this year’s team which has reached the Region IV-5A Tournament.

“It’s a different team and style,” said junior midfielder Sofia Alaniz-Choy. “We really want it. We’re determined and want to go to next round.”

“We haven’t gone as far as we wanted to in past couple years,” said senior defender Sofia Davila. “This year we’re very focused on getting as far as we can and working hard to meet that goal.”

McAllen Memorial’s regional semifinal opponent is Smithson Valley.

The Rangers enter the match with an undefeated record.

“We’re definitely going to have to play our best soccer,” said McAllen Memorial girls head soccer coach, Matthew Kaiser. “I feel like we have the ability to make them play against us as much as we’ll play against them. We’re an exciting team, a dynamic team.”

The Mustangs and Rangers will play on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Brownsville Sports Park.