BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial girls soccer team’s season came to an end after losing 6-0 against Smithson Valley in the Region IV-5A semifinals.

The Rangers were up 2-0 at the half.

Mustang goalie Karen Oviedo denied the Rangers on several occasions in the first half to keep it a close game at the midway point.

The Rangers will face McAllen in the Region IV-5A championship game on Saturday morning at Brownsville Sports Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.