MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial volleyball team began play in the McAllen ISD Poundfest Tournament with a two sets to none victory against Pace.

The Mustangs got off to shaky start in the second set but were able to bounce back to win 25-23.

“From that game I took away instead of getting down on yourself and getting down, you have to as least fake it until you make it,” said junior outside hitter Amare Hernandez. “If the other team sees you’re upset, they’ll pick on you and it makes it worse.”

The annual tournament provides the team with a chance to tough opponents.

Their long-term goal is to improve on last year.

The Mustangs finished third in their district and reached the third round of the playoffs in 2021.

“We’re expecting to go further than we did last year,” said head coach Ashley Doffing. “I think they’re experience and growing together will help them succeed.”

Tournament play continues on Friday.

The tournament final will be played Saturday afternoon at McAllen High School.