MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen girls soccer team will face Leander in the Region IV-5A Tournament.

The Bulldogs, who have only lost one game this year, were eliminated in the semifinal round of last year’s region tournament.

McAllen lost 4-2 against Boerne-Champion. The Bulldogs know facing teams from outside the Rio Grande Valley at this stage of the playoffs will always present a challenge.

“We’re going to have to work our butts off to get the win,” said McAllen senior midfielder Hailey Nixon. “That’s the same thing for them. They’ll have to work their butts off to take it away from us.”

The Bulldogs’ main scoring threat, Julianna Millin, says this year’s team has played well thanks to an approach focusing on teamwork.

“I think this year our chemistry is off the charts,” the sophomore forward said. “Last year we had several very talented players, this year we play better as a team.”

The Bulldogs will rely on Millin to have an excellent game on Friday when they take on Leander.

“She’s the real deal,” said McAllen girls soccer coach Pat Arney. “As a freshman was the RGV player of the year last year. She’s become more of a poacher. If anything is bouncing around, she’s going to grab it and put it back of the net.”

Friday’s game between McAllen and Leander will be played at Brownsville Sports Park. Kick-off is set for 10:00 a.m.