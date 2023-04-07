BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen girls soccer team is back in a regional final for the first time since 2018.

The Bulldogs edged Leander, 2-1 in extra time, to advance to the Region IV-5A final.

Leander led 1-0 at halftime.

McAllen senior forward Milan Diaz tied the game less than two minutes into the second half.

The senior scored the game-winner in extra when she initiated a give-and-go with a teammate. Diaz poked the ball past the keeper as it rolled into the back of the net with a Leander defender desperately trying to chase the ball down.

“This is huge for us,” Diaz said. “Last year, fourth round is where we fell and this year everyone wanted to break our record.”

McAllen girls soccer head coach Pat Arney is proud of his team’s ability to bounce back after facing a halftime deficit.

“Coming right back out in second half and scoring in first two minutes, just shows it’s a real team effort,” Arney said. “Everyone is putting 110 percent out there. Just real proud of the girls.”

The Bulldogs will face Leander in the regional final on Saturday morning at Brownsville Sports Park. Kick-off is set for 10:00 a.m.