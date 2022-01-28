MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alan Morales, a McAllen ISD middle school coach, has been selected to participate in the 2022 ROCK program.

Coach Morales is one of the 56 coaches in Texas to be selected to participate in the ROCK program, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) announced on Jan. 25.

The ROCK program is designed to pair up new coaches, in their first to fifth year of coaching, with experienced mentors in their sport for two years, to help the newer coaches hone their skills.

Morales has been coaching for five years, two years at Cathey Middle School, and the other three years were spent as a volunteer coach at the high school level. Despite having his own coaching duties, Morales has made time to assist the football coaching staff at McAllen Memorial. Notably helping during this last season which saw the Mustangs make it to the Regional round in the 2021 5A UIL Texas Football State Championship Tournament.

Mustangs Football Head Coach, Moses Patterson, saw something in Morales and let him know that he had nominated Morales to be a part of the ROCK program.

“At the time I didn’t really think much of it, but now I see the opportunity that I have to become a better coach,” Morales said.

The opportunity is not lost on Morales, as he sees it as a way to get to the next step in his coaching career.

“I’d really like to use the opportunity to get to the high school level,” Morales said. “A lot of people going through the program want to be a head coach, but I would really like to be a defensive coordinator.”

Morales also feels that the opportunity was made possible because of all the people who have supported him on his coaching journey.

“I’d like to thank Coach Patterson for trusting and nominating me,” Morales said, also thanking David Alonzo, Santiago Zuniga, and his fiancée for her unending support.

Morales is set to meet his mentor for the first time in March at the ROCK Mentoring Workshop in Arlington at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

For now, Morales is focused on what he and the Cathey Middle School Cobras can accomplish in the upcoming football season.