MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Bulldogs late season success from 2022 is carrying over into 2023.

The Bulldogs earned one of the final playoff spots in District 15-5A Division I last year after beginning the season with a 1-3 record.

They would eventually make it to the third round of the playoffs where they lost against Corpus Christi Veterans, 49-14.

This year’s team is off to a solid 3-0 start.

“The kids have done a great job coming together as a team and getting better,” said McAllen head football coach, Patrick Shelby. “Ultimately that’s what we ask of them, just make sure they’re focusing and getting better.”

“Definitely we’re a lot tighter than last year,” added senior safety Aden Sanchez. “We’re all flowing. Playing off of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Junior quarterback Joaquin Valdez is leading McAllen’s balanced offense.

The junior has thrown for more than 550 yards and five touchdowns.

Four different receivers have caught a touchdown, including senior Nick Karam. He leads the team with 22 receptions and 315 receiving yards.

“I feel like we’ve all been positive going into the season based off last year’s work,” Karam said. “We realized none of that matters so we have to prove ourselves based on rankings that have come out. Everyone’s been focused so far and actually done what we talked about leading up to season.”

The Bulldogs’ next game is against a team widely considered the best in the Rio Grande Valley, PSJA North.

The game will be the district-opener for both teams. PSJA North also enters the game with a 3-0 record.

The Raiders won last year’s game 55-0. This year’s game will be played at PSJA Stadium on Thursday.