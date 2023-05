HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two Rio Grande Valley baseball teams still alive in the playoffs got their regional semifinal series’ underway on Thursday night.

In 6A, PSJA defeated San Antonio Johnson, 5-4, in game one. The Bears will look to closeout the the series on Friday afternoon in Laredo.

In 5A, Leander Rouse beat Palmview, 4-2. The Lobos will look to bounce back on Friday in Beeville.