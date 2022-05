EDINBURG, Texas — All four Valley baseball teams playing in the regional quarterfinals will look to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Final scores

6A

Vela 9, La Joya 5

Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Saturday, 5:00 p.m. at UTRGV

5A

CC Ray 8, Rowe 0

Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Falfurrias HS

CC Veterans 13, Pioneer 6

Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Saturday, 5:00 p.m. at Hebbronville HS

Softball

6A

Weslaco 6, Austin Bowie 3

Weslaco leads regional semifinals series 1-0