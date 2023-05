SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA baseball team is advancing to the 6A regional semifinals after beating Laredo United, 9-1, in game two of their regional quarterfinal series.

Over in Edinburg, Palmview takes a 1-0 series lead against Vela in their 5A regional quarterfinal series after edging Vela, 6-5. Game two is set for 5:00 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.