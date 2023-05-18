HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA baseball scored two runs in the seventh inning against Laredo United to take a 4-3 lead in game one of their 6A regional quarterfinal series.

The Bears will have to wait until Friday to see if they can hang on to beat Longhorns.

A weather delay halted the game in the seventh inning. The game will resume on Friday at PSJA’s home field.

Game two will begin shortly after game one goes final.

On the 3A level, Rio Hondo took on Corpus Christi London in a one-game playoff.

The defending state champion Pirates ended Rio Hondo’s season with a 5-1 victory.

The Bobcats’ season with a 28-3 record.