HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The area round of the high school baseball playoffs continued on Friday.

Scores:

6A

Vela 7, Laredo Alexander 2

Vela 12, Laredo Alexander 5

Vela wins series 2-0

Eagle Pass 15, PSJA 4

Eagle Pass leads series 1-0

SA O’Connor 14, Mission 4

SA O’Connor wins series 2-0

5A

Rowe 10, CC Carroll 5

Series tied 1-1

CC Moody 5, Pioneer 2

Series tied 1-1

3A

Santa Gertrudis 10, Lyford 0

Santa Gertrudis leads series 1-0