EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The stage is set for the RGV FC Toros to face off against North Carolina FC in the second round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match is set for April 6 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

This is the first time that the Toros will be a part of the U.S. Open Cup, and look to make an impact against North Carolina.

“We are very excited to compete for the first time in this club’s history in the U.S Open Cup,” said RGV FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Wilmer Cabrera. “It is the oldest tournament in North America, and we feel honored and proud to participate this year.”

Although this is the first time for the Toros to participate in the cup, this is not the first time Cabrera has.

Cabrera coached Houston Dynamo FC in 2018, the year that the team won the tournament.

“I have good memories about the tournament for sure and it is a dream to participate again with the Toros,” added Cabrera.